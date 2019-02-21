ELLIOTT
EDWARDSVILLE — Lloyd E. "John" Elliott, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park with military rites provided by Alton VFW Post #1308. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.