LLOYD ELLIOTT

EDWARDSVILLE — Lloyd E. "John" Elliott, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was born June 6, 1945, in Bedford, England, the son of the late Kenneth and Gwendolyn (Gray) Elliott. He married Beverly Barnard on May 11, 1990 and she survives.

John was a veteran of the US Armed Forces. His hobbies included traveling, fishing and watching NASCAR racing. His greatest joys were spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Beverly; he is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Shari and Kevin Manees, Lori Snyders, and Lisa Snyders; one loving granddaughter, Brianna Snyders; his sister, Teri Cloninger; a very special uncle, Ray Elliott; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Kaiser.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Louis Stumpe officiating.

Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park with military rites provided by Alton VFW Post #1308.

Memorials may be made to the .

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.