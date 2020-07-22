BETHALTO — Lloyd "Bobo" L. Schilling, 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. at his residence.

Bobo was born on March 5, 1947 in Bethalto, Illinois, the son of John Schilling and Thelma (Newell) Bryant.

He married Kathy Kelly on Aug. 27, 1977, at Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River, Illinois. This Aug. would be their 43rd Anniversary.

He was a graduate from Civic Memorial High School. During high school, he worked at The Journal in Wood River. After graduation, he worked at Olin Corporation as a Journeyman Machinist for over 40 years before retirement in 2006.

He was a member of The Illinois Boots and Saddle Club; and loved horses and deer hunting.

He also had a mule named Suzie, which he loved very much. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, Kathy; he is survived by his son, Benjamin Andrew (fiancé Telisa Byers) Schilling; two sisters, Sandy (Rick) Wieckhorst and Cindy (Arville) Beecher; four brothers, John (Rhonda) Schilling, Mike (Elaine) Bryant, Sam Bryant, and Steve (Barb) Bryant; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Marie Schilling and Kaleb Louis Schilling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobo was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Verall Schilling.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the family to help with expenses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.