HARDIN — Lloyd A. Batton, age 96, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Chaonia, Missouri, the son of Pete and Sarah (Reively) Batton.

He married Edith M. Crater on Nov. 28, 1943 in Piedmont, Missouri and she preceded him in death in Dec. of 2008.

Lloyd was a Navy veteran who served during WWII. He was a longtime member of the Brussels VFW. Lloyd had worked for Illinois Power as a Control Operator. He enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle.

He is survived by five children and their spouses, Diane and John Stelbrink of Hardin, Illinois, Vickie and Jr. Longnecker of Batchtown, Illinois, Debbie and Parley Hood of Coulterville, Illinois, and Kelly and Robert Trentman of Collinsville, Illinois; a sister, Louise Dingerson of Kansas City, Kansas; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Edith; he is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dale; four brothers; and five sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois, with Pastor Mike Hagen officiating.

Burial will take place in Hardin City Cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by the Brussels VFW Post.

Memorials may be made to Calhoun Ambulance Service.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.