LOGAN TAYLOR

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Logan Riley Taylor, 9, went lovingly into the Lord's arms Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Born Oct. 20, 2009, he was the the son of Kristina Ogden and Jesse Keith Taylor. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Dominic Taylor of East Alton, Illinois; maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Robert E.) Watt of East Alton; maternal grandfather Thomas Ogden of Georgia; paternal grandmother Diane (Sean) Baublitz of Wood River, Illinois; paternal grandfather, Charles Taylor of Alton, Illinois; maternal great grandparents Tom and Hilde Piper; paternal great grandparents Pauline and Bob Lange of Bethalto; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Logan was an energetic boy who kept his family joyfully busy. He loved going to parks and carnivals, balloons and video games. He was an expert at playing Roblox, and he was fascinated by mechanics and water. They say love needs…..no words. This is especially true for Logan. He is a hero who is gone but never forgotten. You are deeply missed and my greatest joy.

Services will be held at a later date. The family would like to send special thanks to all the first responders, Alton Memorial, St. Louis Children's, and Mercy Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks or the Ronald McDonald House. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com