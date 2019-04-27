LOIS PEARL CUNNUTT

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Lois Pearl Cunnutt, 91, formerly of Rosewood Heights passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born December 19, 1927 to Clint and Mae (Arnold) Bess. She married Robert Cunnutt December 24, 1949 in St. Louis, MO; he preceded her in death March 25, 2001. Lois worked as the manager of Sun Ray Café for 27 years.

She is survived by her daughter Alice (John) Jennings of St. Louis; son Robert (Cheryl) Cunnutt Jr. of Cottage Hills; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death was her parents; three brothers, four sisters and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.