Lois Cunnett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Cunnett.
Service Information
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL
62024
(618)-259-5320
Obituary
Send Flowers

LOIS PEARL CUNNUTT

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Lois Pearl Cunnutt, 91, formerly of Rosewood Heights passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born December 19, 1927 to Clint and Mae (Arnold) Bess. She married Robert Cunnutt December 24, 1949 in St. Louis, MO; he preceded her in death March 25, 2001. Lois worked as the manager of Sun Ray Café for 27 years.

She is survived by her daughter Alice (John) Jennings of St. Louis; son Robert (Cheryl) Cunnutt Jr. of Cottage Hills; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death was her parents; three brothers, four sisters and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.