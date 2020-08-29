1/1
Lois Galreath
1929 - 2020
ALTON — Lois Angela Gilreath, 91, graduated to her heavenly home at 1:53 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in St. Louis on March 17, 1929, she was the daughter of Benjamin Franklin "Frank" and Ada (Baughn) Graham.

She married Jesse Gilreath, Jr. on June 24, 1967 in Alton. He died September 25, 2008.

Surviving are children, Ivon (Valerie) Chappell, Jerry (Sandy) Chappell, Rick (Regina) Chappell, Donnie (Alicia) Chappell, Reggie Chappell, Jim (Rhonda) Gilreath, Terry Ann Gilreath, Anita (Tom) Wyman; 18 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; brother, Rev. Glen (Cecile) Graham; and sister, Rosemarie Graham.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, John Chappell; three brothers; and a sister.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Her son, Rev. Ivon Chappell will officiate.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
