MADISON — Lois K. Hollenbeck, 96 of Madison, Illinois passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home.

Lois was born on September 5, 1923 in Granite City, the daughter of the late Joseph James and Elfrieda W. (Bauer) Lux. Lois graduated in 1940 at the age of 16 as class salutatorian. She then went to Hickey Business School. Her first job was for Union May Stern in St. Louis. During World War II she worked for Commonwealth Steel and that is where she met her husband, Otis. She was a homemaker for many years.

Lois was lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City where she enjoyed her days of quitling and being a member of the Hill Toppers and St. John Evening Guild. She was also a member of DeMolay Mothers Club, Madison Fire Department Ladies Aux., and a 4H Leader for Madison Illinois Club. Lois returned to working in 1973 until she retired. She worked as a law clerk for Nicholas Vasileff Law Firm in Granite City for many years. Her greatest love was for her family and Lois will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Lois is survived by and will be missed by her children, Robert and Anna Hollenbeck of Troy and Joan and Robert Mueller of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Alicia Hollenbeck, Lauren and Jared Luebbers, Rachel and Jarrod Reynolds, and Matthew Mueller; great-grandchildren Lakin Luebbers, Maren Luebbers, Eleanor Reynolds, Allison Reynolds and Benjamin Reynolds; sister-in-law, Frances Lux; and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Otis P. Hollenbeck, whom she married in October 1951, and her brothers, Gerald Lux, Rolland Lux, Raymond Lux and Robert Lux.

Although Lois deserves a beautiful tribute, during these uncertain times a family memorial service is being planned for a later date. After services a burial is being planned at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.