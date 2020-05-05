STERLING - Lois Janette Kooy, 92, died May 2, 2020 of natural causes at
Morningside Memory Care in Sterling.
Lois was born November 16, 1927 in Sterling, the daughter of Hermine
(Behrens) Rank and Russell Rank. She was educated in the Sterling Schools
and married John Nickolas Kooy on July 22, 1948 in Rockville Maryland.
Lois was employed at Larsons Manufacturing, CGH hospital, Dr. Sullivans
Eye Clinic and National Manufacturing. Lois and John traveled the world
including trips to South America, Europe, Japan and India.
Survivors include her children, Barbara (Larry) Badtke of Sterling,
William (Janette ) Kooy of Dixon and Robert (Betsy) Kooy of Peoria.
Survivors also include her grandchildren, Stephanie Boncuore, Christopher
Kooy, Mericah (Jim) Sarber and Joshua (Mary) Kooy and eight
great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Richard
Rank; and sister, Leona House.
To honor her wishes, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will
be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.