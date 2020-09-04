1/
Lois Jones
WOOD RIVER — Lois Evelyn Jones, 93, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Alton, Illinois.

Born May 29, 1927 in Hartford, Illinois, she was a daughter of Leanis Leroy "Roy" and Isal Genevieve (Powers) Thompson.

She married John N. Jones June 17, 1945 in East Alton, Illinois. He passed away Nov. 22, 2000.

Lois worked in inventory control for K-Mart for almost 15 years.

She enjoyed working in her yard, square dancing, and raising her grandkids and her beloved dog, Cuddles. S

he was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of East Alton for over 40 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Gaye Holder of Wood River; her grandchildren, Bradley (April Burch) Pyatt, Melinda (Glen) McElyea, Billy Lee (Shannon Selby) Holder, and Brian Lee (Kala) Holder; 10 great grandchildren, Cianna, MacKenzie, Kayleigh, Jessalyn, Kyndall, Alyssa, Canyon, Elena, Mason and Paisley; a sister, Virginia Wilhold of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and two brothers, Gary and Larry Thompson, both of Russell, Kansas.

In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Melissa McElyea.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family to assist with the purchase of a headstone.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
