Obituary
Lois Knipple


KNIPPLE

HIGHLAND — Lois V. Knipple, age 100, of Highland, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Community Service Ministry (HACSM).
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
