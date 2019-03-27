KNIPPLE
HIGHLAND — Lois V. Knipple, age 100, of Highland, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Community Service Ministry (HACSM).