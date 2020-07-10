1/1
Lois Kruckeberg
1936 - 2020
EDWARDSVILLE — Lois R. Kruckeberg, age 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, at 3:40 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Lois was born in Wood River, Illinois, on May 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert & Kathryn (Stanger) Schmidt.

On Jan. 27, 1957, Lois married Donald "Don" Kruckeberg at Eden Church in Edwardsville.

Besides her husband of 63 years; Lois is also survived by one daughter, Denise Reeder & husband Mark, of Edwardsville; two sons, Craig Kruckeberg & wife Ann and Curt Kruckeberg & wife Carolyn, all of of Edwardsville; and four grandchildren, Bria Keffer & husband Chad, Marissa Dinnius & husband Casey, Nicholas Kruckeberg, and Kiley Reeder; two step-grandchildren, Josh Reeder & wife Annie, and Robbie Reeder; and three great-grandchildren, Beau & Ellie Dinnius, and Isaac Reeder.

Besides her parents; Lois was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Schmidt.

Lois retired from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Credit Union. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Eden Church in Edwardsville with Rev. John Roberts and Pastor Kent Schuette presiding.

Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed on weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Eden Church
