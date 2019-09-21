WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA — Lois Harriet (Houser) Lively passed at age 82 on April 29, 2018.

Lois was born on Nov. 18, 1935 in East Chicago, Indiana to Arthur and Virginia (Schrate) Houser. On Sept. 1, 1956, she married John Lively. John died on March 15, 2019.

Lois graduated from University of Illinois in 1959 with a B.S. in Fine Arts. She obtained her Interior Design Degree in 1981, a medical assistant certificate in 1986, and a certification in Naturopathic Healing in 1993.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Lively (partner Neil Harris) and Diane (Martha) Lively (fiancé Ron Rak) and grandson Robert Alexander (Rachael Blackenship) Maclean; a sister, Carole Long (Charles) of St. Charles, Missouri; and two brothers, Allan Houser (Lorraine) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Donald Houser (Jose' Cliff, deceased) of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A celebration of the lives of John and Lois was held on April 27, 2019.