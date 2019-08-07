LOIS LOBBIG

ST. LOUIS — Lois Margaret (nee Weber) Lobbig, 78, died on July 19, 2019 in St. Louis. She is survived by her son David Irwin Lobbig (Jane Elizabeth Neidhardt) and granddaughter Margaret Neidhardt Lobbig.

Born to Margaret "Peg" (nee Davis) and Arthur William Weber on May 21, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, she attended Washington School and Alton High where she made lifelong friends. She attended one year of Monmouth College and married Donald Eugene Lobbig. They managed Gibbol's Novelties and Costumes in St. Louis for 35 years. At the Alton Museum of History and Art, they worked with board members and volunteers to further the mission of its founders, including Lois' mother and Don's cousin. Following Don's death in 2010, Lois batted multiple myeloma and Parkinson's disease and remained thoughtful, engaged, and loved in her community.

A double memorial for her and her aunt, Tarrie Marshall, will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Alton Museum of History and Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alton Museum of History and Art.