JERSEYVILLE — Lois L. Lyles, 73, died at 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on April 27, 1947, and was the daughter of Delos and Nellie Faye (Ferguson) Brooks.

Lois grew up in Jerseyville, and was well known for her upbeat personality, her can do attitude, and her ability to tell you like it was.

She was employed at Fran & Marilyn's Restaurant in Jerseyville, where she was the best damn waitress for over 26 years before her health began to fail.

In her younger years, she enjoyed participating in numerous bowling leagues, and never passed up on an opportunity to go to Branson, Missouri.

She is survived by her companion of nearly 26 years, Herb Kraushaar of Jerseyville; her four children and their spouses, Ricky and Vicky Lyles, David Lyles, and Jason and Carla Lyles all of Houston, Texas, and Julie and Tracy Covington of Arenzville, Illinois; a son-in-law, Jeff Roberts of Brighton, Illinois; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delos Brooks; her mother and her husband, Nellie Faye and Leeman Treat; a son, Richard Seymour on April 10, 1999; and a daughter, Dawn Mechaele Roberts on Feb. 20, 2003.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.

Family and friends are invited to join the family at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for a graveside service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
