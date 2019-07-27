ALTON — Lois Celeste Mandrell, 65, dear friend, beloved sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and master chocolate-chip cookie-maker, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Lois was born on May 5, 1954, in Highland, Illinois to John S. & Mildred A. (Luber) Cox.

Lois found delight in simple pleasures like refinishing antique furniture and watching hummingbirds. But most of all, she was known for her steadfast and generous spirit, gentle joy, and devoted faith. She was a source of light and joy to everyone that knew her.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents John S. & Mildred A. Cox and her sister Virginia I. Ragland. She is survived by her sisters, Donna M. (Tom) Farmer, Gail A. (Rick) Parker, Linda J. (Jim) Molenda, Monica R. Cox; her brothers Michael J. (Verlyn) Cox, Tim R. (Bob Brown) Cox; her sons Mark C. (Kristen) Massa & Ryan D. (Krista Kintner) Mandrell; her grandchildren Matteo R. & Emmelyn G. Massa, and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 29, and a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow on Tuesday, July 30. All ceremonies are at The Bridge Church, 504 E. 12th St., Alton. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering an act of kindness in Lois' memory. Donations can also be directed to The Bridge Church.