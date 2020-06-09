WOOD RIVER — Lois M. McCann, age 89, of Wood River, Illinois, formerly of Pearl, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born on Dec. 23, 1930 in Pearl, to Harry and Edith Norton Gourley.

She married Carroll McCann on April 22, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2018.

Lois graduated from Pearl High School then married her husband, Carroll. They lived in Montezuma before relocating to their lifelong home near Pearl. She was a homemaker and farmwife, working alongside her husband as well as taking care of their home and children. Her children all felt very blessed that they were given such a wonderful mother. She was a member of the Pearl Church of Christ and HCE. Lois enjoyed gardening and canning, and was known for her great cooking and baking. She was a very talented woman, always keeping her hand busy with crafts, crocheting, and sewing. Lois and Carroll enjoyed going to country music, especially shows in Perryville and Bowling Green. Lois greatly loved her grandchildren and being a grandma. She also adored her dogs, especially a German Shepherd she owned named Charcoal. Lois was very appreciative of all of her close friends that stayed in contact with her over the years.

She is survived by her children, Franklin Jay (Karen) McCann of Columbia, Illinois, and Carolyn (Gary) Cooper of Godfrey, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Michael (Claire) Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Nick Cooper, Kaitlin Cooper, Samantha McCann, Jessica McCann, and Austin McCann; great granddaughter, Sloane Cooper; and her sister, Vista Mae (Bud) Lewis of Pittsfield, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Edith Gourley; and her husband, Carroll McCann.

Graveside services will be held privately at Greenpond Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to Evelyn's House, Greenpond Cemetery, or Pearl Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.