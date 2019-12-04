HILLSBORO — Lois Eileen McGarvey, 91, of Hillsboro, Texas, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Wesley House in Hillsboro.

Eileen was born April 2, 1928 in Alton, Illinois, to Earl Wilkins and Letha (Love). She grew up in Alton and went to Alton High School. On April 3, 1948 Eileen was united in marriage to Paul McGarvey and together they spent 71 wonderful years together.

Elieen was a beautiful partner with Paul throughout the past 50 years of Christian service.She lived a great life of giving to her family and the church. Her great love and care for her children was at its greatest, sons, Stan and Steve McGarvey and daughter-n-law, Linda McGarvey.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and her son, Stephen McGarvey.

Survivors include her husband, Paul McGarvey; children, Stan and Linda McGarvey; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lindgrem and husband Daniel David, and John McGarvey; and great-grandchildren, Evangaleen and Flora Lindgrem.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Chapel with Pastor Foth and Pastor Harrup. Burial will be held at a later date at 11:30 a.m., on Monday. Dec. 9, at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

Memorial may be made to Eileen Missions Charity.