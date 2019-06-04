LOIS COOPER

WOOD RIVER — Lois R. Cooper, 95, passed away 1:15 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 iat Eunice Smith Home in Alton, Ilinois.

Born Aug. 27, 1923 in East Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Clifford Cooper and Lela (Barnett) Cooper Jenkins.

Lois had been a purchasing agent for Shell Oil for 20 years before retiring in 1988. She enjoyed quilting, painting, working crossword puzzles and her cats.

She had been a long-time member of East Alton First Baptist Church.

She married Robert William Cooper who preceded in death in 1977.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Cooper of Wood River; daughter, Sueanne Cooper of Carlinville; granddaughter, Amanda Sewell-Glennie and her husband, Robert ; and two great grandchildren, Eleanor and Cameron Glennie.

Visitation will be from 9 -10 am, Thursday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Private service and burial will be be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.