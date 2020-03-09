Lois Roberts (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL
62033
(217)-839-2154
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery
Carlinville, IL
Obituary
GODFREY — Lois F. Roberts, 97, of Godfrey, Illinois, died at Integrity of Godfrey on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:50 p.m.

She was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Gillespie, Illinois, to Frank B Roberts and Jennie M (Curts) Roberts.

She was a member of the Gillespie Chapter 430 Order of Eastern Star since 1945. Lois was retired from Jefferson Smurfit since 1988.

She is survived by her niece, Donna Gittleson of Steward, Illinois; nephew, Ron Roberts of Washington; great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends, Carolyn Brown of Alton, Illinois, Vivian Heinemann of Alton and Mary Beth Loveless of Gillespie.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Ralph Roberts and Thomas Roberts. Many thanks to Connie Andersen for taking such good care of Lois and keeping her in her home for many years.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Donor's Choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
