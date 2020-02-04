SHIPMAN — Lois Lee Shaw, 87, died at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded with the love of her family, at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on June 5, 1932 in Kane, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late Harry Lynn and Nellie Louella (Adams) Mundy.

She married Calvin Carl Shaw on Jan. 12, 1960 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and together they were blessed with 52 years of marriage, prior to his death on Nov. 14, 2012.

Lois worked alongside her husband for over 20 years at the Shipman Locker, where he worked as a butcher and she as a meat trimmer, prior to its closing.

Lois valued the bond that she shared with her family and spending time with one another camping brought about some of the happiest moments of her life. Her grandchildren, and the great-grandchildren that followed, were her absolute pride and joy.

Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Linda and Troy Thompson of Shipman, Illinois; five grandsons and their spouses, Nathaniel and Megan Sebastian of Shipman, Jarrett and Abby Sebastian of Pace, Florida, Garrett and Danielle Sebastian of Jerseyville, Brett Sebastian of Shipman, and Brent Sebastian of Jerseyville; four great-grandchildren, Oliver Smith, Ava Sebastian, Ella Sebastian and Keegan Sebastian; two sisters, Mary Shaw of Fieldon, Illinois, and Marjorie Gilbert of Grafton, Illinois; as well as a very special friend, Carol Peacock of Greenfield, Illinois.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Triston Sebastian; and three sisters, Louella Mundy, in infancy, Hazel Varble and Laura Fenstermaker.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.