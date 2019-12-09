ALTON — Lois E. Sumpter passed away at her home in Alton, Illinois, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Lois, who preferred to be called Lisa, was a dear friend to many. Born March 30, 1969 in Alton, she was the daughter of Emuel Nelson Smith Jr. and Patricia Ann (Tanner) Smith. She was employed at Challenge Unlimited Inc. where she managed A Quick Bite Café. She was a staunch advocate for the individuals with disabilities that she worked with.

Lisa had many occupations during her life including teacher, violin maker, make-up artist, and production coordinator. She was most proud of running the café, which she called her "baby". She treated her customers and employees like family. When she wasn't cooking the best chili in Madison County, she enjoyed spending time with her dog Pequeno, reading, and oil painting. Her absence will leave a great void and she will be deeply missed. There are no services scheduled.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Challenge Unlimited, 4 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton, Illinois, 62002 or Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, Illinois, 62022.

