ALTON — Lois Ann Wuellner, 91, died at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. Born Feb. 10, 1928 in Alton, she was the daughter of Andrew J. and Emma (Lieb) Wuellner.

Lois earned her nursing degree in Texas. She worked as a nurse for OSF St. Anthony's Health Care Center and for Dr. Gordon Moore before retiring in 1991 after 35 years of service for the Olin Medical Department. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Lady Birdies. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines. She volunteered at the Women's Oasis Center and enjoyed reading and gardening.

Surviving are three sisters-in-law, Betty Wuellner, Vera Wuellner, and Jane Wuellner all of Godfrey, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews including Jo Ellen Hardester and Mary Kay Morton who lovingly cared for her.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Fred, Eugene, Donald and Tom Wuellner.

There will be a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin OMV will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

