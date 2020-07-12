1/
Lola Nowning
JERSEYVILLE — Lola A. Brewer Nowning, 99, formerly of Villa Grove, Illinois, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Dec. 20, 1920, and was one of 10 children born to the late Ray Otis and Ima Jane (Austen) Navel.

She married Ralph Brewer Sr. and together they shared many years and the joys of their nine children. She later married Caleb Nowning and he preceded her in death Sept. 27, 1987.

Surviving are her seven children and their spouses, Joanne and Eugene Newberry and Carolyn Oslin, both of Jerseyville, Kaye and Ron Hunter, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Sheryl and Larry Mulvaney, of Villa Grove, and Lisa Jones, of Jerseyville, Dennis and Karen Brewer, of Bloomingdale, Michigan, and Ralph and Margie Brewer, of Decatur, Michigan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Linda Navel, if Rockville, Indiana; and a sister, Marie Magill, of Bloomingdale, Indiana.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ernest Ray Brewer and Ronald David Brewer, a son-in-law and seven brothers.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Living Hope Fellowship Church in Villa Grove Illinois.

She will be laid to rest alongside her first husband and their two sons at the Villa Grove Cemetery

Memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfuneralhome@gmail.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
