ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Londa (Williams) McKnelly Cook Weller joined her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born in Williamson County Illinois to Carl and Amy (Mann) Williams Jan. 30, 1919.

She was preceded in death by her parents; along with husbands Charles McKnelly , Carlos Cook, and Jack Weller; by two sisters, Carmen (Mrs. Carl) Lueking and Lois (Mr. J.R) Welch; and one niece Amy(Mr. Ron) Phillips.

In the United Methodist church at Murrayville, Illinois, she served as organist and youth director for 13 years.

Returning to Rosewood Heights, Illinois, in 1964 she became active in St. Paul United Methodist Church where she served as president of the United Methodist Women and was the first woman to chair the Administrative Board there.

She taught a class of graduate students in Sunday School.

Following her retirement from the Roxana Schools she organized and directed a christian entertainment group which she named "Sweet Sounds". This group has brought pleasure for more than twenty-five years to seniors, schools, nursing homes and area churches and remains active today.

During WWII while her husband Charles H. McKnelly was serving in the Philippines; She worked as bookkeeper and sewing instructor for the Alton Singer Sewing Machine Co. and later with the United States Employment Service in Alton, Illinois.

She loved her hobbies which included sewing, painting and woodcarving

Londa Weller graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1936 at Meissner High School in Bunker Hill, Illinois.

She obtained her Bachelor's degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois; and got her Masters in Education and Administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

She began her teaching career in the small country school in Piggott, Arkansas, taught music in Murrayville, Illinois, and elementary grade school in Jacksonville, and Roodhouse, Illinois, retiring from the Roxana School in Rosewood Heights in 1982.

She is survived by three sons, Charles L. McKnelly a missionary in Hong Kong, Lance McKnelly and wife, Janet, of Kimberling City, Missouri, and Darryl McKnelly and wife, Vicki, of O'Fallon, Missouri; four stepchildren , Gary Cook and wife Pat, Wichita Falls Texas, Dr. Bill Cooke and wife, Julie, of.Ann Arbor, Michigan, Barbara (Cook) Nyga and husband, Dr. Tom Nyga, Lafayette, Colorado, along with Dr.Gordon Weller and wife, Carla, of Rochester, Minnesota; one niece, Carole(Welch)Venhaus and husband, Tom Venhaus; and one nephew. Carl David Lueking and wife Kay.

She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for the family members at a date to be determined.