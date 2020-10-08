ALTON — Lonie Kenneth Hinton, Sr., 77, departed this world Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born Aug. 14, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, to the late James Hadley Hinton and Christine (Williams) Hinton.

He attended Alton High School and received his diploma in 1960; and enlisted in the United States Air Force from Oct. 1960 – Oct. 1964.

Lonie attended basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he studied as an Air Traffic Controller at a time where there were not many African American's in those positions.

After basic training he was deployed to the Canadian Province of Newfounland and Labrador. He took pride in manually calculating his mathmatical equations; where his fellow soldiers used calculators.

After an honorable discharge from the Mililtary, he returned to Alton, Illinois, and worked at Laclede Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1993.

Lonie enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas, Nevada, reading, sports, and barbequing with his special sauce.

He loved his home, spending time with his family, and a good laugh.

Lonie was preceded in death by Special friend, Jackie Edwards; Sisters, Dorthy Hinton, Barbara Stewart, and Linda Price; Brothers, James Hinton, Donald Hinton, and Freddie Hinton; Son, Ronnie Edwards; Stepson, Ricky Brooks; and Granddaughter, Angel Lynn Edwards.

He leaves to cherish his memory his Children, Lonita Hinton, Lonie Hinton, Jr., Jason Edwards, and Briauna Edwards-Scruggs; Son-in-law, DuRon Scruggs; Step-children, Susan Bailey and Samoan Brooks; Grandchildren, Ariana Ronald, Destiny Miller, Jayvion Edwards, Ja'Dae Edwards, and Jayla Edwards; Brothers, Larry Hinton, Robert Hinton, and Anthony (Tony) Hinton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Acknowledging special friendships with the mother of his children, Corrine Lunsford and Jackie Edwards.

Walk through visitation Monday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. until private service for the family (50 or less) at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.

Eulogist Rev. Anthony Hinton.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.