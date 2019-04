GOBLE

LOUISVILLE — Lora Josephine Goble, 99, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home in Louisville.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Friday, May 3 at Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church in rural Louisville. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3 from 10 until the time of services at the church. Triplett & Neal Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of the care and arrangements.