OTTERVILLE —Lorena Kay (Alesandrini) Clark of Otterville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 3:19 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on July 28, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Louis J. Alesandrini and Alma Ethel Logan.

Kay is survived by her husband of 15 years, Gene Clark of Otterville; a son, Steven(Shelley) Graham of East Alton; four daughters, Tammy(Mike) Sleczka of Granite City, Illinois, Dana Graham of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Elizabeth Graham of West Alton, Missouri, and Andrea(Chris) Easley of East Alton; three step-sons, Mike, Matthew, and Donald Clark;10 grandchildren, Alex, Chloe, Stephanie, Katie, Brianna, Connor, Damien, Taylor, Brooke and Layton; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Alesandrini of Alton; a brother Terry(JoAnn) Alesandrini of East Alton; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Alesandrini of Fiat, Illinois; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Amy(todd) Buettner of Wentzville, Missouri.

Including her parents; Kay was preceeded in death by a son, Andrew "Dewey" Graham; her paternal grandparents, Terrsilio and Rosa Alesandrini; maternal grandmother, Lillie M. Hazzard; two brothers, Ron and Dee Alesandrini; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Alesandrini.

As per her wishes she will be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, where services will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside and face masks must be worn.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.