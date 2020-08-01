PIASA — Loretta Irene Bouillon, 87, of Piasa, Illinois, died at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1933 in Jerseyville, Illinois, to the late James and Ethel (Martin) Calvert.

Irene married Melvin Harold Bouillon on July 8, 1949 in Jerseyville. He preceded her in death in 1999.

She was a homemaker, staying home to care for her family. She was a Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa where she had taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Irene enjoyed crocheting, cooking, writing letters, and loved babies. Her grandchildren will always remember her having candy for them every time they would visit.

Irene is survived by three children, Diana Bouillon, Janis Lawrence (Jerry Beiermann Jr.) both of Athens, Illinois, and David Bouillon (Angie Watkins) of Brighton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Rebekah (Jason) Wade Moxey and Kristi Bouillon; two sisters, Mary (Don) Jackson and Sheila Dawdy; along with three sisters-in-law and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, James and Ethel; grandson, Charles Z. Wade; also siblings, Gene Calvert and Marcella Campbell.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

