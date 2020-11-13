WOOD RIVER — Loretta B. Dillinger, 97, passed away 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Born on Aug. 19, 1923 in Mabelvale, Arkansas, she was the eldest of five children of Joseph and Arkoler (Grissom) Dillinger.

Loretta was employed for 45 years in the Powder Mill Research Lab at the Olin Corporation in both East Alton, Illinois, and Marks, Florida. She retired in 1985.

She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Adolphe and Kenneth Dillinger; and sisters, Marie Streich, and Frances Grafford.

Private services and burial were held.

Memorials may be made to "Wounded Warriors Project".

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, entrusted with arrangements.