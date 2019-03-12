KWAS
BETHALTO — Lori S. (May) Kwas, 61, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of Lori's life will be planned for a later date. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, nurses and technicians at Siteman Cancer Center for their care and compassion. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com