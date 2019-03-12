Obituary
Print

Lori Kwas


KWAS

BETHALTO — Lori S. (May) Kwas, 61, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of Lori's life will be planned for a later date. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, nurses and technicians at Siteman Cancer Center for their care and compassion. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com