LORI KWAS

BETHALTO — Lori S. (May) Kwas, 61, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, under the care of BJC Hospice Care, after a long and courageous battle against cancer.

Born June 15, 1957 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Gerald M. and Dorothy A. (Hayes) May. They preceded her in death.

She married Chales Kwas on Feb. 15, 1992, he survives.

Also surviving are a son, Vincent Kwas of Bethalto and his girlfriend, Jodi Sido; a brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery (Ann) May of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; a mother-in-law, Sumiko Kwas of Godfrey, Illinois; brothers-in-law and wives, John (Paula) Kwas of Godfrey, and Frank (Kim) Kwas of Oxford, Mississippi; a sister-in-law and husband, Carol (David) Gentry of Godfrey; nephews and nieces, Ryan May, Monica May, Andrea Kwas, Brad Kwas, Amy Kwas, Sara Kwas; aunts; uncles; and many cousins.

Lori managed a home and office cleaning business for many years. She was a 1975 graduate of Civic Memorial High School and a member of the Class of 1975 Girls Club. She was an excellent seamstress and interior decorator. She learned to play the piano later in life.

Lori enjoyed speding time with family and friends, planting flowers, decorating for the holidays and traveling to garage sales to find interesting things to restore. She was also an avid St. Louis sports fan.

Lori was a lovely, kind hearted person who routinely put others before herself. She wished to do anything she could to assist in research to find a cure for this disease. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. No funeral services will take place. A celebration of Lori's life will be planned for a later date.

The family wishes to thank the Doctors, nurses and technicians at Siteman Cancer Center for their care and compassion.

Memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto

