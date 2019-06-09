FIELDON — Lorna Rae (Niemeyer) Hagen, 57, died at 10:12 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence under the care of BJC Hospice and surrounded by her loving family, after a nine month courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Jerseyville on December 14, 1961, and was the youngest of five children born to Frederick Eugene and Betty J. (Scott) Niemeyer.

She attended the Fieldon Elementary, Illini Junior High School, and graduated in 1980 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, where she participated in the JCHS Band, intramural basketball, drama club and the CO-OP program.

On August 16, 1980 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville, she married Rick Hagen. Together, they have been blessed with 38 years of marriage, and the joys of raising their three daughters, and the blessed rewards of their grandchildren.

In her early years, Lorna was a hospital volunteer, a groundskeeper at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, a clerk at the Fieldon Post Office, Secretary at CIPS in Jerseyville, and was a former co-director of the Jersey County Fair Pageant. She retired in December 2016 from the Jersey County Health Department after 25 years of dedicated service, filling various roles as a Data Entry Clerk, Administrative Assistant and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

A pillar of the Jersey County community, Lorna was active in many organizations. She was a member of the Jersey County Historical Society, and was a devoted member of the Fieldon United Church of Christ, where she served as the former church secretary, organist, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School Director, and served as a Supply Lay Speaker for the Illinois South Conference United Church of Christ. Prior to her cancer diagnosis, Lorna had begun classes at the Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Mo., to pursue her passion of serving the Lord.

She will be best remembered for her unwavering faith, compassion for others, and devotion as a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple things in life, particularly country living. She was the bright light and provider of spontaneous fun for her family and friends, who always knew just what people needed, if when they didn't.

Surviving are her husband, Rick Hagen of Fieldon; her three daughters and their spouses, Lindsey and Tim Becker of Jerseyville, Jana and Luke Brooks of Springfield, and Mindy and Geoff Schulte of Fieldon; her four very special grandchildren, Bryce and Carson Becker of Jerseyville and Rowyn and Blair Brooks of Springfield; two brothers and sisters in law, Mike and Mary Niemeyer of Jerseyville and Dick and Rose Niemeyer of Fieldon; two sisters and brothers in law, Rhonda and John Schilling of Jerseyville and Marsha and Denny Steckel of Jerseyville; 14 nieces and nephews and their spouses, Michelle Niemeyer, GIna and Ben Kallal, and Ryan and Cathy Niemeyer all of Jerseyville, Trista and Jon Parmentier of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Tara and Jake Mueller, Wendy and Brad Tonsor, Kelly and Mitch Downey all of Jerseyville; Katie and Doug Lumpkin of St. Louis, Mo., Scott and Arielle Niemeyer of Jerseyville, Cassie Schilling of Mt. Vernon, Dawn and Stote Reeder, Dale and Beth Steckel, Jamie and Scott Bechtold, and Kristen and Dave Liston of Jerseyville.

Lorna is also survived by her mother in-law, Sharon Hagen of Fieldon; two brothers in-law and a sister in-law, Ron and Malea Hagen of Fieldon, and Randy Hagen of St. Louis, Mo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father in-law, Raymond Hagen; her grandparents, Frederick Niemeyer, Mary Alice and Lawrence Kurten and Pearl and Anna Scott; two infant nieces, Halley and Hannah Mueller; and three uncles, Dale Scott, Robert Scott, and Edward Scott and his wife, Betty.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.

Burial will take place in the Fieldon Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Fieldon United Church of Christ or to the Jersey County Historical Society.

Lorna's family would like to thank her sister in-law, Malea Hagen and her niece, Mary Scott for their tender loving care, BJC Hospice, Mercy Breast Center, her medical team, Peace United Church of Christ, Fieldon United Church of Christ and all those who continuously offered words of encouragement, prayers and sent cards of well wishes during this journey.

Condolences may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.