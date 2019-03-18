LORRAINE HAYES

GODFREY — Lorraine Ann Hayes, 86, died at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey.

Born Feb. 26, 1933 in Godfrey, Illinois she was the daughter of Louis F. and Louise Barbara (Boucher) Hesse Sr. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and was a very active member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. She worked in sales for Superior Interior of Alton.

On May 16, 1953 she married Walter Anthony Hayes in Alton, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Michelle Lorraine Hayes of St. Louis, Missouri, a son, Michael Anthony Hayes (Selena) of East Alton, Illinois, five grandchildren, Heather Copeland of Wood River, Illinois, Nicholas Copeland of Missouri, Brianna Copeland of Missouri, Autumn Hayes of Missouri and Sean Coates of Illinois, one brother, Louis Hesse Jr. (Agnes) of Burgaw, North Carolina, and a sister, Louise Fitzgibbons (Jim) of Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com