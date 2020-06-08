Lorraine Hughes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — M. Lorraine Hughes, 90, died at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was born May 2, 1930 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Aleen (Jaco) Hill. On Dec. 21, 1947 in Alton she married Raymond Hughes and he survives.

She was a rockin wife, mom, Nana, daughter, sister, Aunt and friend. All who knew her loved her.

Also surviving are one daughter, Jeris Lynn Ford (Craig Hulsey Ford) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Brandon Ford (Amy) of Broken Arrow, and Stephanie Shrader (Stephen) of Jenks, Oklahoma; nine great grandchildren, Taylor Ford, Brandon Craig Ford Jr., Alicia Ford, Carolina Ford, Hannah Shrader, Cameron Shrader, Mason Shrader, Preston Shrader and Madelynn Shrader; two brothers, Kenny Hill of Rantoul, Illinois, and Larry Hill of Wood River, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Funeral and burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved