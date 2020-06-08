GODFREY — M. Lorraine Hughes, 90, died at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was born May 2, 1930 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Aleen (Jaco) Hill. On Dec. 21, 1947 in Alton she married Raymond Hughes and he survives.

She was a rockin wife, mom, Nana, daughter, sister, Aunt and friend. All who knew her loved her.

Also surviving are one daughter, Jeris Lynn Ford (Craig Hulsey Ford) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Brandon Ford (Amy) of Broken Arrow, and Stephanie Shrader (Stephen) of Jenks, Oklahoma; nine great grandchildren, Taylor Ford, Brandon Craig Ford Jr., Alicia Ford, Carolina Ford, Hannah Shrader, Cameron Shrader, Mason Shrader, Preston Shrader and Madelynn Shrader; two brothers, Kenny Hill of Rantoul, Illinois, and Larry Hill of Wood River, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Funeral and burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

