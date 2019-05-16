HIGHLANDER
SAINT JACOB — Lorraine W. Highlander, age 92 of Saint Jacob, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, Illinois. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at the funeral home and from 9-10 a.m.on Tuesday, May 21 at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the church. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.