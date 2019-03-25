LOU BOTTERBUSH

O'FALLON — Lou Ann Botterbush, 80, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born to Harvey C. and Conza E. (Wilson) Gowan on Aug. 27, 1938 in Granite City, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Wilfred "Fritz" E. Botterbush.

Lou Ann is survived by Daughter, Kobba L. (David) James of O'Fallon, Jess E. (Lori) Botterbush of St. Peters, Missouri, one brother Harvey C. (Elaine) Gowan of Bethalto, Illinois and four grandchildren.

Lou Ann was a Phlebotomist until her retirement. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Memorial Gathering will be from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Celebration Church of St. Peters, Missouri with Memorial Service starting at 4 p.m.

Rites of Cremation have been accorded and Interment will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to The American Kidney Fund.