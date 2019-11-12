WORDEN — Louis W. Hammond Sr., 89, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. in Edwardsville, Illinois, in the presence of his loving family after a long illness.

Born in Portland, Oregon, on May 7, 1930 to Robert and Elin Hammond. Louis was later raised in Caldwell, Idaho, where he graduated from Caldwell High School. A pastor's son, many days were spent cutting lawns, tending bees, picking fruit in the orchards, photography, and singing in quartets.

He graduated from Seminary at IBC, International Bible College, in San Antonio, Texas in 1951. Louis married Joyce LaVelle of Pitkin, Louisiana. For a brief period they lived in Columbia, Ohio, where he served as assistant pastor and music director.

After moving his family to California, Louis owned photography studios, and was well known as a photographer of nearly 500 weddings, even photographing Ronald Reagan. Later in life he opened Hammond Annuity & Insurance Services where he was an insurance broker until 2016, and among the top 100.

For 12 years of his later life, Louis was married to Doris Luna of Opp, Alabama. They lived is California for several years before moving to Troy, Missouri, in 2008.

The last 5 years of Louis's life was especially filled with happiness meeting and marrying Bette Yates at the River of Life Church in Alton on Nov. 8, 2014.

Louis loved people, spreading joy, making new friends and playing piano

Louis is survived by his wife, Bette Yates Hammond of Worden, Illinois; his daughter, Tara Lynn Carr (Jonathan) of Troy, Missouri; his wife's sons Steve Yates (Sherri) of Wood River, Illinois; Kenny Yates (Jenny) of Worden; and Len Yates (Diana) of Dayton, Oregon; a brother, Alfred Glen "The Bluebird Man" Larson of Idaho; two grandchildren, Charlotte Lopez of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Ryan Carr of Troy; and four great grandchildren, Asher Andrews, Monterey Lopez, and Cali and Ryleigh Carr; as well as 13 grandchildren (spouses); and 17 great grandchildren of his wife Bette.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Louis W. Hammond Jr; his first two wives, Joyce and Doris; 7 brothers, Morse Elmer Hammond, Robert Irving Hammond, Eugene Wesley Hammond, John Stanley Larson, Carl Wesley Larson, William Norton Larson, and Tracy Otis Hammond.; and two sisters, Elinor Larson, and Betty Hammond.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 12 p.m. until the services at 2 p.m. with Fred Church officiating at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the or the .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.