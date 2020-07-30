FLORIDA — Louis Joseph Hartwick, 87, of Winter Haven, Florida, (formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois), passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1932 the first born son of Joseph Melvin Hartwick and Irene (Kelly) Hartwick.

He grew up in the Providence neighborhood just outside of Carrollton, Illinois.

Louis served in the United States Army March 12, 1953 – Dec. 23, 1954 and he served in the Korean War as a tank driver.

He married Wanda Lee Varble on Oct. 16, 1955.

Beginning Jan. 1956 he attended Bailey Technical School. After graduation Louis began working at the Ford garage and then the International dealership in Carrollton. Louis began working at Sunderland Motor Company in Jerseyville in 1964 and retired in 1998. In total Louis worked for Sunderland Motor Company for 34 and a half years.

One of greatest joys of his life was using his skills as a mechanic and volunteering at his church, Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois, at their Cornerstone Ministry. He would work as a mechanic several days a week repairing cars for widows, single mothers and vehicles of people in need. He also enjoyed serving on several Mission Trips, to Kentucky, New York, Jamaica, and North Carolina.

He was always active in his church where he served as a deacon, usher, greeter, and even served as the Training Union Director back in the day. Using his mechanic skills he was the go to person to maintain and repair church buses and vans.

Louis is survived by his wife Wanda (Varble) Hartwick; one son, Stephen and Belinda (Rayls) Hartwick of Corpus Christi, Texas; one daughter, Cindy and Jim Abney of Winter Haven; five grandchildren, Caryn (Hartwick) & Paul Bell, Stephen J. Hartwick & Melanie Ott, Eric Abney, Crystal (Abney) Ruyle, and C.J. Hartwick; four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Bell, David Bell, Callie Ruyle and James Ruyle; also one brother, Albert and Frances Hartwick.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Andre' Dobson will officiate.

Interment will follow at the Providence Cemetery in Carrollton with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rights.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial gifts may be given to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton or Oneida Baptist Institute, in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.