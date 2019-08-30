BENLD — Louis M. Polovich, 89, of Benld, Illinois, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Illinois on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:38 p.m.

Friends may call on Sunday, Sept. 1 at St. Joseph's Church in Benld from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorial mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday, Sept. 1. There will be a luncheon following the memorial mass at Gillespie Civic Center.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7, Mt Olive Academic Foundation or Food for the Poor in Florida. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.