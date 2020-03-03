Louis Short

GODFREY — It is with heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Louis Curtis Short. He was better known to us as "Charlie".

He passed away at the age of 90, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Godfrey, Illinois.

Charlie was born on Sept. 27, 1929, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Raymond Curtis and Lora Ellen (Field) Short.

He is survived by his brothers, Russ of Goreville, Illinois, Bill (Alice) of Moro, Illinois, and James (Sharron) of Elsah, Illinois; sister, Vera (Gerry) Le Claire of Godfrey; sister-in-law, Dorothea of East Alton; 17 wonderful nieces and nephews who will miss "Uncle Charlie".

In addition to his parents, Raymond and Lora; he was preceded in death by his brother, Merle and nephew, Curtis Ray Short.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Breeze Hospice.

Private family burial will be held at Wanda Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
