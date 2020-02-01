GODFREY — Louis "Lou" Edward Sommars, 93, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 31, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Born in Perry, Oklahoma, on July 21, 1926, he is the son of Albert and Lena Sommars.

In 1946 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and participated in the Berlin Airlift after World War II. He married Edna Griffin on Feb. 4, 1950.

Lou worked as a maintenance electrician for McDonnell Aircraft and Ozark Air Lines; and then for Olin Corporation until he retired in 1992. He was an active member in the St. Ambrose Knights of Columbus for many years. Lou loved tending his garden and enjoyed reading and spending time with his family. He and Edna enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states, and many European countries. Late in life he got his ham radio license and helped Edna get hers too.

He is survived by his children, Donna (Carol Grimbsy) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Wayne (Cathy) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Patty Goeke (Tony) of Ballwin, Missouri, Mike (Trena) of Foristell, Missouri, and Teresa Kaczmarek (Gary) of Camdenton, Missouri; grandchildren Nick (Erica), Lauren, Zach, Alex, and Hannah; his sister-in-law Florence Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and one infant daughter, Mary Ann.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb 8, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Memphis, Tennessee, and St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey.

