ROXANA — Louise W. Cobbel, age 102, went to be with the Lord at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 11, 1917 in Oldenburg, Illinois, the daughter of Theodore and Louise (Bashick) Rock. She married Raymond S. Cobbel on Sept. 28, 1935 in Waterloo, Illinois, They were married 57 years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1993.

Louise's family farmed in Oldenburg and the surrounding areas. She worked and did all clothing alterations at various dry-cleaning facilities throughout the area and then was employed at Seibolds Bakery for several years.

Louise was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Wood River, Illinois. She enjoyed making her daughter's clothes, making her grandchildren's Halloween costumes, and going to church. One of her favorite past times were reading and spending time with her family. Most of all she had a great sense of humor a beautiful smile and loved her family.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl (Gary) McMillen of Bethalto, Illinois; stepson and his wife, Raymond "Gene" (Helen) Cobbel of Roxana, Illinois; four grandchildren, Leslie McMillen, Wendy McMillen-Webster, Steve Cobbel and David Cobbel; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Dena, Thomas, Genna, Micah, Ethan, Bailey and Gretchen; as well as many great-great grandchildren; nephews, James and Theodore Rock; and special care givers Doris Jean Miller, Merie Cossitt and Mar Garner.

In addition to her parents and her husband; Louise was preceded in death by her grandson, Mike Cobbel; and five siblings, Lorene, Theodore, John and 2 infants at birth.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 pm on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodland Hills Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The United Methodist Church of Wood River.

