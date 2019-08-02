LOUISE HARDWICK

EAST PEORIA — Louise Hardwick, age 90, passed away Friday, Aug. 2 2019 resting comfortably at her home in East Peoria, Illinois with her family by her side. The daughter of George Everett and Lela V. Shaw, Louise was born March 12, 1929 in Carrollton. She was married to Howard C. Hardwick on Oct. 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death on June 6, 1999.

Louise was a nurse practitioner at Tower View Nursing Home in Carrollton, Illinois for over 20 years and also was employed at Alton Mental Health Hospital until her retirement in 1992. In her retirement she enjoyed learning how to quilt and loved to travel taking trips with her family and best friends. Perhaps her biggest passion was attending and watching St. Louis Cardinals games, particularly when they were beating the Cubs. She celebrated her 85th birthday by attending Spring Training and watching games at Roger Dean Stadium. One of her favorite trips was to Dublin, Ireland to attend her grandsons wedding. Following the wedding Louise went on to visit the sights of London, England with her daughter and son-in-law.

Louise was blessed with one daughter Linda Hardwick-Powell who currently lives with her husband Larry in East Peoria. She is also survived by her cousin Ronnie Shaw and his wife Faye, granddaughter Christine Baur and her husband Ken living in Germantown Hills, Illinois and grandson Brian Powell and his wife Geraldine living in Houston, Texas. Perhaps her greatest blessings were her five great-grandchildren: Ryan, Paige and Erin Baur and Madeline and Padraig Powell. She has several nieces and nephews surviving. Of course one could never forget her loving companion Flossy (her cat) who was with her until last year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her siblings: Georgeann Shaw, Ray and Kenneth Shaw.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton from 2-3 p.m. Funeral Services will be held immediately after the visitation. Burial will be in Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to for Parkinsons. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.