HIGHLAND — Louise Elsie (Somogye) Mihalic, age 86, joined her beloved deceased husband, Stephen James Mihalic Sr., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2019. Louise passed peacefully at her residence at Cedarhurst Of Highland, Illinois, where she resided since Dec. 16, 2016. Louise was born on Feb. 15, 1933 and raised in St. Louis, Missouri.

Louise retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis on March 1, 1983, after 30 years of employment. Louise and Steve were married on July 10, 1982 and resided in Edwardsville, Illinois, for 32 years. Steve died on March 24, 2014, age 92. Steve was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years, Evelyn Mary (Arth) Mihalic on June 30, 1980.

Louise is survived by a stepson, Stephen James Mihalic Jr. and his wife, Margo; and their two children, Meaghan and Michael; a stepdaughter, Leisa Holiday; and two sisters, Ann Sadler and Mary Canova.

Louise is the eighth of 10 children born to her mother and father, Helen and Steve Somogye, who are deceased. Four brothers and three sisters preceded Louise in death, Steve, Joe, Mike, Albert, Irene Barco, Julia Kern, and Helen Hohengarten. Louise and Steve enjoyed dancing, traveling and sharing time with family and friends. Louise volunteered at the Madison County Historical Society for many years. An avid reader and bingo player, Louise spent time with friends at the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon community centers. Louise's blue eyes, contagious smile and warm, engaging personality will be remembered by all who knew her. Rest in peace, sweet Louise. Our prayers are with you. Louise donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.