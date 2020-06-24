ALTON — Louise V. Naughton, 92, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born Oct. 7, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Marion and Clara (Schroeder) Whitten.

She was a member of the former College Avenue Presbyterian Church and had worked at Springman Lumber and Alton Beauty Supply. Louise was a blessing to the many people she met on her life's journey. She had an unquenchable desire to fully live life, build relationships and learn. She loved her family and cherished her friends. She was filled with love, laughter and a spirit for adventure and travel. Louise loved being outdoors sipping on a glass of wine while she enjoyed the sunshine and the view. Watching and listening to birds brought her much joy and peace.

On Oct. 14, 1949 she married Joseph E. Naughton in Alton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 1984.

Surviving are two sons, Steve and Liz Naughton of Gainesville, Georgia, and Greg and Judy Naughton of Godfrey, Illinois; one daughter, Deb Naughton of Gainesville; also surviving are six grandchildren, Anthony and Christie Bybel, Ashley and Jason Hale, Brian and Jess Naughton, Jason and Katie Wood, Jennifer Naughton and Seth Buckingham, Nicole and Travis Boatwright; seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Morgan and Gavin Bybel, John, Matthew and Clara Hale, and Gavin Boatwright; one sister, Helen Evans of Celebration, Florida.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a brother, Irving Lee Whitten; a sister, Lois Hornsey; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Boatwright.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June, 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend George Humbert will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Louise loved children; memorials may be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

