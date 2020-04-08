BUNKER HILL — Louise Schlobohm, 86, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at her residence on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:15 a.m.

She was born March 3, 1934, in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Howard Cato and Rosetta (Roady) Jacobson. She was retired after having been a secretary for Bruckert Chevrolet in Bunker Hill.

Louise enjoyed being with her kids and grandkids as well as talking to friends.

She is survived by her children, Chris (Robin) Schlobohm of Bunker Hill, and Carla J. (Kevin) Evers of DeBary, Florida; grandchildren, Stephanie (Steve) Heiens of Bunker Hill, Andrea Holmes of Bunker Hill, Kyle (Moriah) Evers of DeBary, Chad Evers of DeBary, Christopher Evers of DeBary, and Chloe Evers of DeBary; great-grandchildren, Ethan Heiens of Bunker Hill, and Gavin Heiens of Bunker Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Brett Holmes; sisters, Irene Handlon, and Carlotta Bera; and brother, Sonny Cato.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.