OXFORD — Lowell Leon "Big Dad" Wethington, 82, died at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Wethington was born in Alton, Illinois to the late John E. and Wilma Jones Wethington. He was a retired dispatcher after 44 years with Olin Brass, the parent company of Winchester Ammunitions. A former resident of Alton, he and his wife moved to Oxford, Mississippi approximately seven years ago. Mr. Wethington was an avid sports fan and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Jean Burgoyne Wethington of Oxford; two sons, Terry Wethington and his wife, Mary, of Bethalto, Illinois and John Wethington and his wife, Christina, of Oxford; four grandchildren, Tanner, Morgan, Michaela and Elizaveta; two great grandchildren, Adelyn Wethington and Leah Miller.

Memorial donations in Mr. Wethington's memory may be made to the , 207 West Jackson, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

