ELDORADO — Lucille D. Gibbs, 97, of Eldorado, Illinois, passed away, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Eldorado.

Lucille was born in Eagle Creek in Gallatin County on Oct. 1, 1922 to the late Lucian and Sophie (Modglin) Gibbons. She worked in Hospital housekeeping and she was a member of Scott Street Baptist Church in Eldorado.

On June 12, 1943 she married Charles M. Gibbs and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2011.

She is survived by a son, Robert Gibbs of Eldorado; two grandchildren, Amie Meyer of East Alton, Illinois, and Melisa Gibbs of Dexter, New York; and three great-grandchildren, Raven and Pacey Meyer of East Alton, Illinois, and Mariah Crane of Sierra Vista, Arizona; also surviving is a daughter-in-law Jeannie Gibbs of Johnston City, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Gene Gibbs; and eight siblings.

Funeral services for Lucille will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Watson Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Malone officiating.

Burial will be in Lindale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m.

