LUCILLE HAMBLEN

JERSEYVILLE — Lucille Theresa (Tonsor) Hamblen passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 9:35 p.m. with her faithful caretaker and son, Greg, by her side.

Lucille was born on Jan. 21, 1924 in Jersey County to Joseph A. Tonsor, Sr. and Edith R. (Schmeider) Tonsor. After the passing of her mother, her father married Cecilia (Schmeider) Tonsor Groppel who became a mother to Lucille.

Lucille was a kind, gentle, devoted mother who led her life as an example for her family. She loved nothing more than enjoying her family and friends at frequent gatherings with no shortage of delicious food; watching Cardinal baseball games, playing Mexican train or cards and an occasional trip to the Argosy Casino.

She was left early in her life, in 1971, to raise her nine children alone when her husband Ted died at the age of 51. God gave this Westwood's Catholic the strength she needed.

Lucille is survived by her children: Jesse J. (Cindy) Hamblen of Waterloo, Illinois, Greg (Linda) Hamblen of Jerseyville, Illinois, Gary Hamblen of Jerseyville, Marilyn (Richard) Schroeder of Jerseyville, Martha (David) Kadell of Jerseyville, Anita (Rodney) Driver of Jerseyville, Alison (Mike) Amburg of Grafton, Illinois, and Lisa Hamblen-Schumaker (companion: Monty Gardner) of Litchfield, Illinois; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sister: Edie Lou Garland of Jerseyville; sister-in-law: Edie Tonsor of Jerseyville; brother-in-law: Jim File of Carrollton, Illinois; many nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband: James "Ted" Hamblen; daughter: Jane Tuey; son-in-law: Charles Tuey; siblings: Marcella Schroeder, Robert Tonsor, Joseph Tonsor, Janet File, and two infant siblings.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30 at Holy Ghost Church from 4-8 p.m. with a 3:45 p.m. Rosary Service. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 31 at Holy Ghost Church at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost School where her children and now great grandchildren have attended continuously since 1956 when Holy Ghost School opened its door. Memorials are also welcome to the .